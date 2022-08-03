US tries to distract from Ukraine, internal issues creating hype over Pelosi trip: Russia

Moscow [Russia], August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States attempted to divert attention from the situation in Ukraine and internal problems, including inflation, by creating a buzz around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.



"There is another vector -- this is the situation around Ukraine, which led Washington to such a dead end that it was necessary to find some kind of informational way out of it," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, the United States tried to divert attention of its citizens from the existing internal problems, such as rising prices, inflation, recession, creating a buzz around Pelosi's visit.

"[The situation] required a change in the information paradigm," she said, noting that this was done by Pelosi. (ANI/Sputnik)

