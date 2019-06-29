Representative Image
US will sanction any country that buys oil from Iran, says special envoy

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:06 IST

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): The United States will put sanctions on any country that imports Iranian oil, and no exemptions are currently in place, US special envoy for Iran said here on Friday.
Quoting Brian Hook, Russia Today reported that the remarks came after Washington announced new sanctions directly targeting the Iranian leadership on Monday, in which the Trump administration said it will enforce penalties on those who violate previous restrictions as well.
"We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil... There are right now no oil waivers in place," Hook said when asked about continued sales of Iranian crude in Asia.
Waivers had previously been in place allowing for several countries, reliant on importing Iranian oil, to continue buying it in spite of sanctions.
Hook explicitly mentioned reports that Iran's largest buyer, China, has received at least one shipment since its sanctions waiver was revoked, reiterating: "We will sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil."
China has been highly critical of the decision to cancel the waivers, and they are not the only ones opposed to Washington's obstinate measures in the international community.
The European Union continues to make accommodating efforts in order to convince Iran to keep adhering to the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the US' unceremonious withdrawal. The EU is expected to announce a multi-million dollar credit line to help ease trade next week.
Although the recent outbreak of hostilities began with US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the deal last year, Hook told reporters that it was Iran who had "rejected diplomacy too many times."
In addition, Tehran's threat to increase the output of low enriched uranium, breaching the stockpile limit mandated under the nuclear deal in retaliation to the US approach, further triggered Washington to obstruct Iranian oil exports amid heightened the tension between the two countries. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 05:25 IST

French Court orders to end life support for man in vegetative state

Paris [France], June 29 (ANI): A top court here on late Friday ruled in favour of removing life support from a man who has been in a vegetative state since more than a decade.

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:46 IST

Venezuela migrant crisis to become world's largest by 2020: Report

Medellin [Colombia], June 29 (ANI): The Venezuelan exodus may exceed eight million people by the end of next year, which would make it the largest migration crisis in the world, according to a special report issued by the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:32 IST

Vienna meeting is 'last chance' to save 2015 nuclear deal, Iran warns

Vienna [Austria], June 29 (ANI): Iran on Friday warned that the diplomatic meeting in Vienna among the remaining signatories of the embattled 2015 nuclear deal may be the "last chance" to save the historic accord.

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 03:17 IST

Implementing death penalty in SL will protect future generations...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 29 (ANI): President Maithripala Sirisena called United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday and said protecting the nation and its future generations from the prolific risk of drug trafficking is the reason why he decided to implement the death penalty in Sri

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan to embark on a maiden visit to US next month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on his maiden visit to the United States next month during which he will also meet President Donald Trump.

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Imran Khan orders strict action against unusual price hike in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan asked authorities to take stern action against hoarders and unprecedented prices hike without sufficient cause, authorities reported on Friday.

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 01:54 IST

Genoa: Bridge demolished in controlled explosion, 10 months...

Rome [Italy], June 29 (ANI): The two remaining towers of Morandi Bridge in central Genoa were blown up in a controlled explosion on Friday, nearly a year after the structure collapsed in a disaster killing 43 people.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:45 IST

G-20 Summit: PM Modi to hold 4 bilaterals, 3 pull asides on Day 3

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:33 IST

Iran officially files complaint with UN over violation of...

Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Iran has officially filed a complaint with the United Nations (UN) over the violation of its airspace by a United States military drone earlier this month.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:41 IST

G20 Summit: Leaders attend informal dinner hosted by Japanese PM

Osaka [Japan], Jun 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of world leaders participating in the G20 summit in Osaka attended an informal dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:04 IST

Russia, India, China laying foundations for indivisible security...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): India, Russia and China are laying the foundations for indivisible security architecture in Eurasia by jointly working on efforts to combat terror threat, extremism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:25 IST

India condemns terrorist attack in Tunisia

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India on Friday strongly condemned twin suicide bombings that targetted security sites and claimed the life of a police officer in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

