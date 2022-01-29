Uyghur groups stage protest in Belgium against China's human rights violations, calls to boycott Beijing Olympics

Brussels [Belgium], January 29 (ANI): Uyghur rights groups and Tibetans gathered in Belgium's Diksmuide and protested against China's human rights violations urging the world community to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics.

"To raise awareness of Genocide games #Beijing2022 we co-organised the protest with Tibetan friends, gathered in Diksmuide, Belgium where thousands of soldiers sacrificed their lives for the peace during the World War 1," said Belgium Uyghur Association in a tweet on Saturday.

Another protest was also held in Belgium's Antwerp "by Uyghur Association to spread awareness about China's human rights abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hong Kongers.



It came after 243 global groups including the non-governmental organisations have called for action against China over human rights concerns as the Beijing Winter Olympics is set to begin in the first week of February.

"The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open amid atrocity crimes and other grave human rights violations by the Chinese government, 243 non-governmental organizations from around the world said today. The groups urged governments to join a diplomatic boycott of the Games, slated to begin February 4, 2022, and for athletes and sponsors not to legitimise government abuses," said the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a statement on Thursday.

"It is not possible for the Olympic Games to be a 'force for good,' as the International Olympic Committee claims, while the host government is committing grave crimes in violation of international law," said Sophie Richardson, China director at HRW. (ANI)



