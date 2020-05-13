Vande Bharat Mission: AI flight with 327 Indians takes off from London

London [UK], May 13 (ANI): An Air India evacuation flight with 327 stranded Indians took off from London for Ahmedabad on Wednesday on the sixth day of Vande Bharat Mission.

"Evacuation flight for Ahmedabad took off from London with 327 Indians on board. Shubh Yatra to all," Indian High Commission in the UK tweeted in the afternoon.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

Over 8,500 Indians have already returned till today's morning and more flights are underway, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. (ANI)

