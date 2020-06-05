Vande Bharat Mission: Nationals returning home from Italy thank Indian govt, Embassy for arrangements

Florence [Italy], June 5 (ANI): The stranded Indian nationals, who departed from the iconic Italian city of Florence on Thursday in a special Air India flight bound for Delhi on late Thursday, appreciated and thanked the Indian government as well as the Embassy of India in Italy for making necessary arrangements for their repatriation.

"I would like to thank the Indian government for making necessary arrangements for the repatriation back home," said Karan Singh, a student in Florence.

"I appreciate the efforts of the Indian Embassy to get us all together and get a flight to Delhi," said Nirmal Singh, who also boarded the second Air India repatriation flight to Delhi from Florence under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

"There was a lot of uncertainty regarding this in media and among people as well. The Embassy regularly updates regarding flight services as well as quarantine measures. I want to thank the Indian government as well as the Indian Embassy," said Sneha Mahapatra, who hails from Odisha.

The first flight from Rome under Vande Bharat Mission took off for Delhi and Kochi with 239 passengers on board on May 22. (ANI)

