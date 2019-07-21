Thousands of anti-Brexit demonstrators have hit the streets in a protest against hardliner Boris
Thousands of anti-Brexit demonstrators have hit the streets in a protest against hardliner Boris

Various ministers to resign if Boris becomes PM: UK Justice Minister

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 05:55 IST

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): The United Kingdom Justice Minister David Gauke on Saturday confirmed that various ministers in Theresa May's cabinet will resign if prime minister candidate Boris Johnson becomes the leader of the Conservative Party.
Guake, Chancellor Phillip Hammond and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart will resign, reported Sputnik News.
Their remarks come days before the UK is due to install a new prime minister, either former foreign secretary Boris Johnson or current secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Meanwhile, thousands of anti-Brexit demonstrators have hit the streets in a protest against hardliner Boris, reported Al Jazeera.
The protestors heralded banners, posters and raised the slogan "No to Boris, yes to Europe."
An inflatable "Boris blimp" was flown Parliament Square before marching began.
"The Brexit Party is taking a lot of votes away from the Conservative Party at the moment, and the Conservatives are having to look and sound as much like the Brexit Party as possible," Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain campaign behind the puppet stunt, told Al Jazeera.
The protestors also chanted "Revoke, remain; Brexit is a shame".
1,60,000 grassroots Conservative Party members across the UK voted to choose the next occupant of 10 Downing Street after May's departure. The result of the ballot will be declared in the week commencing July 22. Wednesday will be the last day of May in the office who resign last month.
11 MPs set off their campaign for the party's top post after May's resignation, as the leader of the Tories will automatically undertake the role of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

