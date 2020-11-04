Vienna terrorist was acting alone: Austrian interior minister

Vienna [Austria], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): It was confirmed that the terrorist, who led an attack in Vienna, was acting alone, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday.

Police have studied 20,000 video recordings, which were submitted by volunteers, and determined that the terrorist was acting alone.



"Thanks to the analysis of video recordings, we have determined that the hypothesis of a loner terrorist was true," Nehammer told a press conference.

At the same time, 14 people have been detained as potential accomplices, the minister said.

"The detainees are aged between 18 and 28 years; they all have history migration, some of them are not Austrian citizens," the minister said. (ANI/Sputnik)

