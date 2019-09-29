Sebastian Kurz (File pic)
Sebastian Kurz (File pic)

Voting underway for parliamentary polls in Austria, Sebastian Kurz likely to return to power

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:32 IST

Vienna [Austria], Sep 29 (ANI): Voting for the parliamentary elections are underway in Austria, with former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz likely to return to power months after a corruption scandal brought down his coalition government with the far right.
With 6.4 million people eligible to vote, polling stations across Austria opened at 7 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.
Kurz's conservative People's Party (OVP) is predicted to win but face difficulties in forming a coalition government in case of a tie.
The vote follows the collapse of Kurz's coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) in May after a video sting operation that forced Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the FPO to step down.
Kurz, 33, has emerged largely unscathed from the scandal, even gaining voters from the FPO whose support has slipped to roughly one-fifth of the electorate from just over a quarter in the last vote in 2017.
On the left, there has been some shift in support from the Social Democrats to the resurgent Greens.
Opinion polls have generally shown OVP far ahead on roughly a third of the vote, the Social Democrats slightly ahead of the FPO and the Greens a distant fourth.
Kurz has said he will talk to all parties after the election if he comes out on top.
His two most likely options are either to ally with the FPO again or with the Greens and the pro-business Neos.
A centrist coalition with the Social Democrats is possible but unlikely under their current leadership.
The polling is likely to close by 5 p.m. (local time). (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:24 IST

Hong Kong: Protests turn violent ahead of National Day...

Hong Kong, Sep 29 (ANI): The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong turned violent on Sunday after the demonstrators snarled major roads, threw bricks and firebombs at the police in an open challenge to Beijing just two days before the country commemorates 70 years of Communist rule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:43 IST

China harvesting organs from minorities, including Uighur...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 29 (ANI): China was accused of harvesting organs from prosecuted minority groups, during a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Festival of 'Dashain' formally starts in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 29 (ANI): Dashain, also known as Bada Dashain, the greatest and the longest festival observed by Hindus in Nepal formally began from Sunday with Ghatasthapana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:01 IST

13 people killed, 4 injured in road mishap on Bangkok's outskirts

Bangkok [Thailand], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed while four others were injured after the pickup truck they were travelling in overturned on Bangkok's outskirts on Sunday, as per the police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:35 IST

Slovakia: MiG-29 fighter jet crashes, pilot safe

Zlate Moravce [Slovakia], Sept 29 (ANI): A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Slovakia here with initial reports indicating that the incident may have occurred due to a shortage in fuel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:43 IST

Russia: Launch of 3 communication satellites postponed to 2020

Moscow [Russia], Sept 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The launch of three Gonets-M communication satellites atop Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket from Plesetsk spaceport has been postponed to 2020, Sputnik reported quoting a source in the aerospace industry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:10 IST

Death toll rises to 30 after powerful quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 30 people have been killed while 156 others were wounded due to the powerful 6.5 magnitude, which recently struck off Seram Island's coast, local authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:39 IST

Germany: Police presence at border checkpoints to be increased

Berlin [Germany], Sept 29 (ANI): The German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday said that police presence will increase across all border checkpoints into the European country in a bid to curb illegal entries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:37 IST

6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

Mindanao [Philippines], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao here on Sunday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:21 IST

Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens to Category 5 in Atlantic Ocean

Lisbon [Portugal], Sept 29 (ANI): Hurricane Lorenzo, which is currently in the central Atlantic Ocean, has strengthened to an "extremely powerful" Category 5 hurricane.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:01 IST

Yemen: Ferry with 55 people onboard missing

Aden [Yemen], Sept 29 (ANI): A ferry carrying at least 55 people has gone missing in the Indian Ocean near Yemen's eastern coast, as per local authorities in Socotra Island here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:18 IST

China: 36 people killed, as many injured in road mishap

Nanjing [China], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 36 people were killed while as many sustained injuries in a massive road accident here, local authorities said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl