Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressing the World Water Week 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden
Water security at centre of Modi govt's development agenda, says Jal shakti Minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:57 IST

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 30 (ANI): The Modi government has put water security at the center of its development agenda, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Thursday (local time), adding that the ministry is the first-ever concrete step towards water conservation.
Addressing the international conference on suggesting means for water conservation World Water Week 2019, started here earlier this week at Stockholm, Shekhawat noted that water has been the driving force behind every great civilization.
King XVI Gustaf of Sweden also graced the event with his presence and appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).
The conference, themed "water for society - including all," was organised by planet Water Foundation, a leading non-profit organisation that addresses global water poverty by delivering clean water access and hygiene education programs announced plans to deepen partnership with global water technology company Xylem Inc for better water management.
On the occasion, Shekhawat also congratulated Dr. Jackie King for winning the Stockholm Water Prize 2019 for her contribution in the field of the river ecosystem and healthy rivers. She is credited for advancing the scientific understanding of water flows, giving decision-makers tips to assess the real costs and benefits of river system development.
During his speech, Shekhawat called the 'Namami Gange Mission' as one of the most ambitious river conservation in the world and acclaimed it as one of the schemes undertaken for the preservation of Ganges River and its tributaries.
The minister stressed that around 40 per cent of the total Indian population is dependent on the waters of River Ganges. The 'Kumbh Mela' that witnessed one of the largest congregation of humanity is one of its biggest examples.
Shekhawat also called to protect all the major valleys of the country and promote healthy river eco-system. He further extended an invitation to Dr. King to visit India so that the latter could share her expertise and knowledge on the subject.
Shekhawat concluded his addresses by speaking about the establishment of Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission. He stated that the Prime Minister had called for a national movement on water conservation, especially on rainwater harvesting. (ANI)

