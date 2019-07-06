WCS seeks UN intervention on enforced disappearances of activists in Sindh province

Geneva [Switzerland], July 6 (ANI): General Secretary of World Sindhi Congress (WCS), Lakhu Luhana has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take action against Pakistani agencies over the enforced disappearances of activists in the country's Sindh province.

At a general debate during the 41st session of the UNHRC here on Wednesday, Luhana said, "The Pakistan agencies continue using enforced disappearances of Sindhi political, civil society and human rights activists ruthlessly to silence every voice and struggle of Sindhi people for their democratic, political, economic and human rights."

Luhana drew the council's attention on the construction of mega projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (EPEC) that have affected the lives of the indigenous people in the Sindh province.

"The state is aggressively pursuing construction of mega projects China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and dams on river Indus without any consideration of rights of indigenous Sindhi people and the environment," he said.

Luhana added that more than 300 cases of missing people have been reported in the province since February 2017, with names such as Aaqib Chandio, Shabir Kalhoro, Ayoob Kandhro, Shahid Junejo, Murtaza Junejo, Insaf Dayo, Bilal Chandio, Niaz Lashari in the list.

"The families and friends of missing continue to suffer. Since the last UNHRC session, five to six missing persons have been produced at various police stations in fake cases. It is a complete mockery of the system, rather than punishing the perpetrators who enforced abducted and kept them in torture centres for years, the victims are sent to the prison under false charges," Luhana said.

"All institutions in Pakistan including the judicial system has provided no remedy and the perpetrators continue with impunity. Therefore, we request the Council to take action to protect the rights of Sindhi people, the use of enforced disappearance must end, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, holding the Pakistani government accountable," he said. (ANI)

