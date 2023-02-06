"We belong to Allah and.." PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf's demise

London [UK], February 6 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reacted to the demise of the ex-chief of army staff and former President General Pervez Musharraf.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo wrote a verse in Arabia with the hashtag Pervez Musharraf. The verse loosely translated to English reads, "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return." Musharraf, who had been living in Dubai since 2016, passed away on Sunday. His mortal remains will be brought to Pakistan for burial, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's former President and chief of army staff was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported citing his family. The build-up of amyloid proteins can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to function properly.



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled the demise of the ex-chief of army staff and former President Pervez Musharraf. He tweeted, "I offer my condolences to the family of General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace!"

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry also condoled the demise of Parvez Musharraf. He tweeted, "Pervez Musharraf passed away, he was a great person, his friends proved to be small, always Pakistan first was his thought and ideology, may God have mercy on him."

Reacting to the news, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad, and tri-services chiefs expressed heartfelt condolences on the former army chief's demise.

"CJCSC and services chiefs express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf, former president, CJCSC and chief of army staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.

Notably, Musharraf joined the Pakistan Army in 1964, as per The Express Tribune report. He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in Pakistan in 1999. Pervez Musharraf served as the President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. (ANI)

