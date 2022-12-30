"We remain concerned...": WHO Chief Tedros on Covid situation in China

Geneva [Switzerland], December 30 (ANI): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that the global body remains concerned over the evolving situation in China as the COVID-19 infections witness a new spike in the country after curbs were eased.

Tedros said that the WHO will continue to offer its support for clinical care and protect the shattering healthcare system of China.

"We remain concerned about the evolving situation and continue encouraging #China to track the #COVID19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

Regarding the travel restrictions and guidelines issued by several countries for travellers from China, Tedros said that due to the unavailability of an apt amount of information from China about the outbreak, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in such ways.

"In the absence of comprehensive information from #China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations. #COVID19," Tedros tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tedros called on China to share the data requested by the world health body to better understand the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gaps in our understanding of post COVID19 condition mean we don't understand how best to treat people suffering with the long-term consequences of infection. Gaps in our understanding of how this pandemic began compromise our ability to prevent future pandemics," WHO chief said during a weekly press conference.



"We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of this pandemic remain on the table," he added.

Tedros also expressed concern about the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease.

Last week, the WHO chief said that he is "hopeful" that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global health emergency next year. "We're hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency," the WHO chief told a media briefing, as quoted in a statement on the organization's website.

Millions of new cases are reported from China daily. Major cities including Shanghai and Beijing are reeling under rapidly increasing infections.

Hospitals and funerals are crowded, and streets are empty. People are not getting beds in the hospitals. They are forced to stay and sleep on benches and floors of hospitals.

Even students are disallowed from attending school. Teachers and school staff are falling ill. It is said to be the biggest wave since the Wuhan outbreak three years ago. Chinese authorities appear helpless and struggling to cope with the growing problem, reported The HK Post. (ANI)





