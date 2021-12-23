Wearing masks on streets to become mandatory in Spain again

Madrid [Spain], December 23 (ANI/ Sputnik): The wearing of masks on the streets will again become mandatory in Spain, the government said.

The relevant document will be adopted at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, the cabinet said.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the cabinet's plans at a meeting of the heads of autonomous communities.

The obligatory wearing of masks on the streets was canceled at the end of June, but they remained obligatory in all closed public places.

Spain is already experiencing its sixth wave of COVID-19. Despite vaccination (90 percent of the population), the growth of infections continues - 695 per 100,000 residents in two weeks; more than 27,000 new cases were detected over the past day. (ANI/ Sputnik)

