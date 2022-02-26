We'll continue our support to Ukraine, says NATO chief

Brussels [Belgium], February 26 (ANI): NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday (local time) said that the intergovernmental military alliance will "do what it takes" to protect and defend all its allies, including Ukraine, and "every inch of NATO territory."

This comes in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has shattered peace in Europe. The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion. We deplore the tragic loss of life, enormous human suffering, and destruction. Our thoughts are with those killed, injured, and displaced," Stoltenberg during the press conference following the extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government.

NATO chief also called on Russia to stop this "senseless war".

"Immediately cease its assault. Withdraw all its forces from Ukraine. And turn back to the path of dialogue. And turn away from aggression," Stoltenberg added.

Stoltenberg noted that the Kremlin's objectives are "not limited to Ukraine".

"President Putin's decision to pursue his aggression against Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake. For which Russia will pay a severe price for years to come," he said.

He also said that the world will hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions. Russia as the "aggressor" and Belarus as the "enabler."

NATO chief highlighted that NATO Allies and the European Union have already introduced significant sanctions and many of their partners around the globe have joined them.

"We must stand ready to do more. Even if it means we have to pay a price, Because we are in this for the long haul," he added.

NATO chief said that Russian people must know, that the Kremlin's war on Ukraine will not make Russia "more secure", it will not make Russia more "respected" in the world and it will not lead to a better future for "your children".

He said that in response to Russia's massive military build-up over the past months,

we have already strengthened our deterrence and defense.

"There must be no space for miscalculation or misunderstanding. We will do what it takes to protect and defend every Ally. And every inch of NATO territory. Leaders today also made clear that we must continue our support to Ukraine," he added. (ANI)