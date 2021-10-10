WHO investigating new Ebola case in DR Congo

Geneva [Switzerland], October 10 (ANI): The World Health Organization is investigating a new case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the WHO chief said Saturday.

"WHO is working with the government of DRC on the investigation of a case of Ebola in North Kivu," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, the Congolese health ministry confirmed that a child who died in the eastern North Kivu Province on October 6 had contracted the viral disease.

According to Sputnik, the patient came from Butsili, which is close to the town of Beni, the epicenter of the previous large outbreak, and to Butembo, which experienced a new Ebola outbreak in May.

Congo's last major outbreak of Ebola had infected 3,481 people between 2018 and 2020, killing 2,299. The flare-up in Butembo was over after three months with 11 confirmed cases and six deaths, it reported further. (ANI)






