WHO issues Emergency Use Validation for Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Geneva [Switzerland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had issued an emergency use validation for the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech companies, the first one since the start of the pandemic.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) today listed the Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use, making the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the first to receive emergency validation from WHO since the outbreak began a year ago," the WHO said in a statement.



The WHO decision has enabled UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for distribution to the countries in need.

"WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards. We encourage even more developers to come forward for review and assessment. It's vitally important that we secure the critical supply needed to serve all countries around the world and stem the pandemic," WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products Mariangela Simao said.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.81 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

