WHO panel on response to COVID-19 pandemic to begin work Tuesday: Tedross

Geneva [Switzerland], September 07 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organization (WHO) review committee established to assess the performance of its International Health Regulations during the global coronavirus pandemic will begin its work on Tuesday, the health body's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

"Tomorrow, the review committee of the International Health Regulations will begin its work. The International Health Regulation is the most important legal instrument in global health security. As a reminder, the review committee will evaluate the functioning of the IHR during the pandemic so far and recommend any changes it believes are necessary," Tedros said during a press briefing on Monday.

"It will review the convening of the Emergency Committee, the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, the role and functioning of international IHR focal points and will examine progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous International Health Regulation review committees," Tedros added. (ANI/Sputnik)

