WHO Regional Director congratulates India for emergency use listing of Covaxin by WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], November 3 (ANI): World Health Organisation's South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has congratulated India on the Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday.

"Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced #COVID19 vaccine COVAXIN," Dr Singh said in a tweet.

The WHO on Wednesday granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.



Earlier, the UN health body panel had sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. (ANI)

