WHO says experts will likely present report on COVID-19 origins next week

Geneva [Switzerland], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Independent experts of the World Health Organization (WHO), who have recently been on a mission in China, will most likely present their report about the origins of the coronavirus next week, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

Technical experts have notified the WHO of their plans to present the report next week, Lindmeier said at a briefing.



It was previously expected that the report summing up the visit to China would be released this week. (ANI/Sputnik)





