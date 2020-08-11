WHO sends USD 1.7 million worth protective equipment to Lebanon

Geneva [Switzerland], August 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent to Lebanon USD 1.7 million worth of protective equipment to help fight COVID-19, as well as humanitarian aid after the deadly explosion in Beirut, the body's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"From our strategic stockpile in Dubai, WHO immediately sent surgical and major trauma supplies. We released funds from the contingency fund for emergencies. Our staff are on the ground supporting the assessment of the impact on the health sector with Lebanese and other UN partners. We are shipping USD 1.7 million worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) items to support COVID and humanitarian supplies that were destroyed by the blast," Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing.

Last week, a powerful explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates.

According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries, including Russia, have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast. (ANI/Sputnik)

