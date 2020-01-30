WHO to convene emergency meeting on Thursday on China virus

Geneva [Switzerland], Jan 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The World Health Organisation (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday over the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"WHO is monitoring the new coronavirus outbreak every moment of every day...We will have more news following tomorrow's Emergency Committee meeting," the tweet read.

"The new coronavirus outbreak has spurred many countries, experts, companies, and communities to take action. The world is pulling together to end the outbreak, building on lessons learned from past outbreaks," it added.

According to Director-General, the WHO is working 24/7 with networks of scientists, clinicians, disease trackers, governments and others to coordinate the novel coronavirus response, including research and development, proper public health measures, data sharing and ensuring the availability of supplies.

"I was struck by the determination of Chinese leadership and its people to end the new coronavirus outbreak. They are suffering the most. Their lives and economy are bearing the brunt of the outbreak as they make sacrifices to contain it. China needs the world's solidarity and support," Ghebreyesus added.

According to media reports, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in mainland China surpassed those infected with SARS during the 2002-2003 epidemic.

More than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in China, with thousands more suspected. Schools in Beijing have closed indefinitely, and foreigners who have been evacuated from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

Temporary health screening sites have also been set up at airports in numerous countries, including India and the United States, for passengers arriving from China. (ANI/Xinhua)

