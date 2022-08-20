Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at ManU

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The dry British humour was on its best display at Delhi's Iskcon temple on Friday as UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis made fun of a Manchester United fan who was praying for divine intervention on Janmashtami for the struggling English Premier League (EPL) side.

Alex Ellis took time to have repartee with the Manchester United fan on Friday during his visit to Iskcon temple, a video of which he posted on Twitter. "Met a ManUtd fan at the ISKCON (Delhi) temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention," Alex Ellis tweeted.

This unidentified young man, who was donning the famous red jersey, told ambassador Alex that maybe lord Krishna will help Manchester United which is struggling to win football matches. To this Alex replied, "You would need more (help) than that."



In the Twitter video, the British High Commissioner said it is important to have faith in any culture. "To believe that Manchester United are going to win requires an act of faith," Alex Ellis said jokingly while pointing to the man dressed in a ManU jersey.



After a poor season under Ralf Rangnick last year, ManU fans were hoping for a new tide this season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But two successive defeats in the opening fixtures at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have left the club at the bottom of the league table.

After a poor performance in the past few seasons, one of the greatest teams in the history of the premier league has now become everybody's Aunt Sally.

Only a few days back, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was planning to buy ManU but later said he was only joking.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," he said in his initial tweet. In a subsequent tweet, Musks said, "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams."

Manchester United is one most popular in the world with a record number of domestic and European Cups. But after the exit of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the club struggled to win Premier League titles. (ANI)

