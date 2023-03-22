Wonderful to have IAF with Mirage 2000s, has been performing brilliantly: Cobra Warrior Exercise Director

Lincolnshire [UK], March 22 (ANI): Exercise Director for United Kingdom's Cobra Warrior, Group Captain James Calvert on Tuesday said it was wonderful to have Indian Air Force with Mirage 2000s in this year's edition and it has been performing brilliantly throughout in all of the roles.

"It's wonderful to have the Indian Air Force here with Mirage 2000s and performing brilliantly throughout in all of the roles," Calvert told ANI here.

He also added that the Indian Air Force has been great and they're integrated in every single role.

"You've got four fighters who are involved in the mission and those four fighters conduct a role. It doesn't matter whether they're Indian fighters, Belgian fighters, Finnish fighters or UK fighters. A missile if it gets to the target and blows it up, it's an achievement. We've seen success across the board," he added.

The Cobra Warrior exercise director mentioned that the UK would also welcome any future participation from IAF.

"The UK is committed to furthering their partnership with India at the back end of last year. I see it only going from strength to strength, there are no commitments at the moment And we don't know about future participation. But certainly, it's something we would welcome and we look forward to in the future," Calvert responded when asked about future participation from IAF.

Calvert has been with Cobra warrior since the inaugural edition and described," the purpose of cobra warrior' 23 is to invite participating nations to operate with each other and with the UK to enhance our integration as well as our coalition ties to make sure that if we were ever to go and operate together we'd be able to do so from day one."

An Indian Air Force contingent comprising around 100 Air Warriors is participating in Exercise Cobra Warrior at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom.

The exercise is scheduled from March 6 to 24, 2023. (ANI)