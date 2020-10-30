World condemns terrorist attack in France

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt at the southeastern French city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist act that took place in Nice which resulted in a number of victims, Khaleej times reported.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation of these criminal acts. The ministry stressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values and principles.

Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif also strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in southern France and called it a "terrorist attack." Zarif said in a tweet, "We strongly condemn today's terrorist attack in #Nice. This escalating vicious cycle -- hate speech, provocations and violence -- must be replaced by reason and sanity."

Apart from Iran and UAE, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also deplored the attack, calling "all civilized peoples must stand in full solidarity with France."



"Israel unites in shock and condemnation of the atrocious attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. All civilized peoples must stand in full solidarity with France against the scourge of terrorism. There can be no justification or equivocation," Netanyahu tweeted.

Before Netanyahu, President Donald Trump had shown support to France, saying said that the United States is standing with its oldest ally in this fight.

"Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest ally in this fight. These radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!" Trump tweeted.

Saudi Arabia too condemned the attack that occurred near the Notre Dame church in Nice.

"We strongly condemn and denounce the terrorist attack that occurred near the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, which resulted in the death and injury of several people," Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tweeted.

"We reiterate the Kingdom's utter rejection of such extremist acts that are inconsistent with all religions, human beliefs and common sense. We affirm the importance of rejecting practices that generate hatred, violence and extremism," MOFA Saudi Arabia added.

This killings in France come days after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson. Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris. (ANI)

