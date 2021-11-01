World in growing catastrophe but has ability to build clean energy future: Biden at COP-26

Glasgow [UK], October 1 (ANI): Stressing that the world is in growing catastrophe, US President Joe Biden said that despite challenges the globe has the capacity to build an equitable clean energy future.

"We are in a growing catastrophe, I believe there is an incredible opportunity not just for the US but for all of us," Biden said while speaking at COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow on Monday.

Emphasising that the globe is standing at an inflexion point of world history, Biden said: "We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable clean energy future."



He stressed that the efforts will create "millions of good plain jobs and opportunities" around the world.

The US President further underlined that efforts will provide cleaner air for children, bountiful oceans, healthier forests and a healthy ecosystem for the planet.

The COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off here on Sunday under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. It brings all parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also participating in the event. (ANI)

