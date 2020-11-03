World leaders step forward in support for Austria as Vienna 'terror attack' continues

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Scores of countries and world leaders have come in support of Austria as it continues to battle the ongoing 'terrorist attack' at six different locations in the country.

At least two died, including one suspect, while several were injured in a string of shootings across Vienna on Monday (local time).

"CONFIRMED at the moment: *08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse *several suspects armed with rifles *six different shooting locations * one deceased person, several injured (1 officer included) *1 suspect shot and killed by police officers," the Vienna Police (LPD Wien) informed via its Twitter handle.

The police also advised people to stay indoors and if out on the streets then to refrain from using public transportation.

While denouncing the "cowardly act", Charles Michel, President of the European Council strongly condemned the attack. "Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values. My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight's horrific attack. We stand with Austria," the EU chief wrote on Twitter.



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack saying, "I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK's thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed condolences to Austria in connection with the attacks across the Austrian capital.

"The Russian Embassy in Vienna is in contact with the Austrian competent authorities to clarify the issue of the citizenship of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack. We condole with Austria!" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Terming it a "hideous terrorist attack", Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also condemned the shootings while thanking the emergency services who risked their lives to save people.

"We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack," he tweeted.

The story in Vienna is still developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)

