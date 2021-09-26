World Sindhi Congress held protest in Geneva against human rights violations in Pak's Sindh

Geneva [Switzerland], September 26 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Thursday held a protest here against human rights violations in Pakistan's Sindh province.

"The World Sindhi Congress held a protest in Geneva against human rights violations and injustices in Sindh on September 23," WSC said on Facebook.

The protestors were seen raising voices against Pakistan. They were also seen holding placards that read, "Stop enforced disappearances of Sindhi political activists."





Last month on August 14, as Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day, people from Sindh and Baloch communities held an anti-Pakistan protest in London to condemn the Human Rights violations by Pakistan.

Protestors carried placards that read "14 August is Black Day for Baloch and Sindhis" and "Stop genocide of Baloch people" and shouted slogans against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, anti-Pakistan protests were held across the globe and raised their voices against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban.

It is been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

