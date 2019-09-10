WSC holds protests outside UN while Qureshi peddles Pak's false narrative on Kashmir

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was presenting a false narrative on Kashmir at the UNHRC session, a protest was held outside the UN headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday against the dire human rights situation in the Sindh province.

The protest was held by members of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) with an aim to bring to light the killings and enforced disappearances of activists in Sindh, Balochistan, and other parts of Pakistan by the state agencies.

"There are unprecedented human rights atrocities taking place in Sindh and other oppressed regions of Pakistan. They are killing, abducting, and taking away their hope and voices, and therefore we want to bring this voice to the UN and international community," one of the protestors said.

The protestors were seen carrying placards which read, "stop human rights violation in Sindh" and "stop enforced disappearances in Sindh."

For long, Pakistan's establishment has been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.

According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, about 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered since 2014. Most of them are still unresolved.

Independent local and international human rights organisations put the numbers much higher. Around 20,000 have reportedly been abducted only from Balochistan, out of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled dead bodies, bearing signs of extreme torture.

Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple interviews about the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible. (ANI)

