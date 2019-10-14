Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday formally authorised the United States to impose up to USD 7.5 billion worth of trade sanctions on the European Union (EU).
The sanctions are expected to offset the EU subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus, which the WTO found illegal. (Sputnik/ANI)
WTO formally authorises US request to impose trade sanctions on EU
ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:53 IST
