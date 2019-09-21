A protester holds her hands up as she takes part in a demonstration as part of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France
Yellow Vest Protest: Police detains 90 demonstrators in Paris

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:44 IST

Paris [France], Sept 21 (ANI): Paris police have detained 90 demonstrators during the fresh round of Yellow Vest protest on Saturday.
Police lined on the road to block the protestors and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Last week, protestors clashed with police in which three policemen and two paramilitary officers suffered injuries
Widespread agitations have been raging on across France since November last year against the hike in fuel prices, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets and donning the 'gilets jaunes', the yellow fluorescent vests that have symbolised the movement.
The French government has since rolled back its plan to increase fuel taxes, with President Emmanuel Macron announcing a minimum wage hike of 100 euros per month for the people of the nation, as part of his "economic and social emergency plan".
However, the demonstrators have continued with their protests, which has continued for 21 straight weekends now. There have been calls of Macron's resignation over his move.
The Yellow Vest protests have claimed the lives of 11 people and has led to over 2,000 people being wounded, according to the French government.
More than 8,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began and 2,000 others were sent to custody. (ANI)

