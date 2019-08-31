Yellow Vest protests continue in Paris for 42nd week

Paris [France], Aug 31 (ANI): Continuing their protests for the 42nd week, thousands of demonstrators gathered here on Saturday to express their displeasure with governmental policies.

The protests were triggered by a proposed hike in fuel taxes in November last year. Even though the proposed hikes have long been shelved by the French President Emmanuel Macron-led government, protests have continued against the government's policies.

Last week, the protesters held demonstrations in and around the French city of Biarritz where the G7 meeting was held, according to Sputnik.

The agitations continue despite the French President's efforts to allay the concerns put forth by the protesters. (ANI)

