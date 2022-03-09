Youngest Ukrainian MP praises India for humanitarian efforts, thanks PM Modi for connecting with President Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 9 (ANI): Sviatoslav Yurash, Ukraine's youngest Member of Parliament praised India for the humanitarian measures taken to help those affected by the Russian military operation against Ukraine and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the current situation in Ukraine.

"India is one of those countries which will decide the fate of this century. As far as the Indian position on the Russian relationship is concerned, thankful for the call PM Modi made to our President. We're thankful for the humanitarian steps that India has been making," said the MP in an interview with ANI.

The Ukrainian MP also asserted that India has a strategic partnership with Russia however, India needs to reconsider that position amid the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"As far as India-Russia is concerned, you have a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership,I think that needs to be reconsidered in light of not just Ukraine but all misdeeds that Putin's regime has been doing for the last 20 years. Russia needs to be punished by India," he added.

Replying to a question whether the MP sees peace returning soon in Ukraine, he noted, "Depends on Kremlin. If Kremlin decides to continue pushing, we'll continue fighting. Fighting for fundamental rights that we want to safeguard as our ancestors had safeguarded. Not going to abandon all that we won."

Earlier, the Ukrainian MP was also seen guarding the post and carrying a gun. Commenting on that picture, the MP asserted, "Fact of the matter is, with Kyiv besieged and Ukraine needs to mobilize and try to defend against Russian invasion, everybody is a soldier now. Everybody needs to find their place."

The MP also appreciated the steps that Western nations are taking amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Ukrainian MP, when asked whether Ukraine feels that it is betrayed by its partner (Western nations), said, "We understand the West does the right thing after exhausting other options. The reality is, it takes time for those institutions to spring into action. We don't have time, so we're fighting Russian invaders."

"As far as the West is concerned, we have received a lot of aid, we have received a lot of help and we are thankful for that. But again nothing is enough, nothing is too much and all are welcome," he added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

Russia continues to maintain that it started the "military operations" in Ukraine to save the residents of eastern Ukraine and "demilitarise" and "denazify" the political leadership of the country. (ANI)