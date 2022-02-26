Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image)

Zelenskyy asks Israeli Prime Minister to mediate negotiations with Russia

ANI | Updated: Feb 26, 2022 06:42 IST


Kiev [Ukraine], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to serve as a mediator in possible talks with Russia, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

Loading...
iocl
iocl