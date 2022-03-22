Zelenskyy holds talks with Netherlands PM, thanks him for support to Ukrainian people

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 22 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held talks with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and thanked him for supporting the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

"Held talks with Prime Minister @MinPres. Informed about the struggle against the aggressor, war crimes, shelling of civilian infrastructure. Thanked for the significant support to people. Discussed the course of the peace process. We must stop the war together," tweeted Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has said that there cannot be any "denazification" in the agreement with Russia, reported The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based media outlet.



"When a country that is treading in the footsteps of the Nazi is accusing us of being Nazi - we can't accept that," the media outlet quoted him as saying during an interview to Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Condemning the Russian military operation, the Western nations have boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI)

