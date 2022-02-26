Zelenskyy thanks Estonian President, its people for their solidarity in difficult times

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 26 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday thanked the President of Estonia Alar Karis and the Estonian people for their solidarity in these difficult times.

"The largest demonstration in the modern history of Estonia took place in support of Ukraine. I am grateful to the Estonian people and President of Estonia Alar Karis for their solidarity in these difficult times. Mr President, our vyshyvanka suits you," Zelenskyy tweeted.





Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the suspension of advancement of its military forces in Ukraine on Friday (local time) but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, Zelenskyy suggested to Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Notably, in the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI)

