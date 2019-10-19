Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Swiss President Ueli Maurer (Picture tweeted by Embassy of India to Switzerland)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets Swiss President in Washington

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:48 IST

Washington [US], Oct 19 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Ueli Maurer, President of Swiss Confederation and Head of Federal Dept of Finance of Switzerland here on October 18.
The two dignitaries held bilateral discussions on the sidelines of IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2019 in Washington DC.
"Finance Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and HE Mr. Ueli Maurer, President of Swiss Confederation & Head of Federal Dept of Finance of Switzerland during a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2019 in Washington DC on Oct 18. @MEAIndia," Embassy of India to Switzerland said in a tweet.
Addressing the annual meetings at the plenary session of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group held here on Friday (local time), Sitharaman called for concerted action to mitigate the disruption on account of synchronous slowdown and invoked the spirit of multilateralism for global growth.
Increased trade integration, geopolitical uncertainties, and high accumulated debt levels necessitate strong global coordination, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said.
"We need not wait for the slowdown to become a crisis," she said adding that trade wars and protectionism have generated uncertainties that will ultimately impact the flow of capital, goods, and services. (ANI)

