Indian, American soldiers tap feet to Assamese marching song during military exercise in US

McChord (Washington) [United States], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian and American soldiers on Sunday shared a light moment while singing and dancing to the tunes of an Assamese marching song during a joint military training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the United States.

In a video, the soldiers could be seen tapping to the rhythm of the song named -- 'Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai'.

The soldiers also jointly practised shooting during the training program. The exercise "Yudh Abhyas" had started on September 5 and will continue till September 18. It is a part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.

This is the 15th edition of the joint exercise hosted alternately between the two countries.

Both armies are jointly training, planning and executing a series of well-developed operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature.

ln the end, a joint exercise will be undertaken by both countries in an operational setting under a UN mandate. (ANI)