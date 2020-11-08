Iran breaks single-day record of COVID-19 deaths with 459 fresh fatalities

Tehran [Iran], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran has confirmed 459 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Sunday.



The previous record high was registered on Monday at 440.

According to the spokeswoman, the overall COVID-19 death toll has reached 38,291.

Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus case tally has increased by 9,236 to 682,486 over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries has reached 520,329. (ANI/Sputnik)

