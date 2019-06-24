1 killed, 7 injured after Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport

Abha [Saudi Arabia], Jun 24 (ANI): A Syrian national was killed while seven other people were injured after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the Abha International Airport here on Sunday, according to the Arab Coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt have condemned the attack, according to Al Arabiya.

Operations are back to normal at the airport, after being disrupted for an hour "as a precautionary measure."

The militia had earlier targetted the airport with a cruise missile on June 12, which hit the arrivals hall. At least 26 civilians were injured in the attack. (ANI)

