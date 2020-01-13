11 migrants killed after boat capsizes in Turkey, 8 rescued

Izmir [Turkey], Jan 12 (ANI): At least 11 migrants died and eight others were rescued after a boat capsized near Turkey's western coast, a Turkish Coast Guard source said on Saturday (local time).

The boat sank in the Aegean Sea near the city of Cesme in Izmir province.

Eight of the 11 dead in the sunken boat were children, the Turkish Coast Guard was quoted by Anadolu news agency as saying.

Turkey is one of the main transit points for migrants and refugees seeking a way into Europe after fleeing war and persecution.

As per the Turkish Interior Ministry, around 2,68,000 migrants were held in Turkey in 2018. (ANI)

