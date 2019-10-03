Demonstrators set on fire the Hikma movement building during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Najaf, Iraq Oct 2
Demonstrators set on fire the Hikma movement building during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Najaf, Iraq Oct 2

11 people killed in anti-government protests of Iraq

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:08 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 03 (ANI): At least 11 people, including a policeman, were killed in anti-government protests of Southen Iraqi cities on Thursday, reported Sputnik.
Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced a curfew across the capital of Baghdad
The protests, which marked the largest to date against Mahdi's fragile government, were organised to decry a host of problems that plague the daily life of many Iraqis, among them corruption, a lack of services and unemployment.
On Wednesday, At least two people were killed and hundreds of other protesters sustained injuries when security forces fired bullets and tear gas at the crowd gathered for anti-government demonstrations, authorities said.
About 1,000 protesters had marched into a central square in Baghdad amid a heavy police presence. Tear gas was fired when the crowd moved on toward the heavily fortified Green Zone.
Protests were also reported in the cities of Nasiriyah, Diwaniyah, and Basra.
Many of the protesters in Baghdad held photographs of one of the country's most famous war heroes, Lt Gen Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a former head of Iraq's counterterrorism force who led the fight to defeat the Islamic State.
Saadi's removal from his post last week followed weeks of speculation that militia groups loyal to neighbouring Iran had pushed for his departure.

The United Nations has called for restraint after violent anti-government protests gripped the Iraqi capital and other provinces of the Middle East country.
"The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert calls for calm, and deeply regrets the casualties among both the protesters and security forces," the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.
Hennis-Plasschaert also urged the Iraqi authorities to "exercise restraint in their handling of the protests to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters while upholding law and order and protecting the people, public and private property."
"Every individual has the right to speak freely, in keeping with the law," Hennis-Plasschaert said.
Although Iraq is experiencing a period of relative stability since the Islamic State's formal defeat here in 2017, protesters said they saw few improvements in the governance that still shapes their everyday lives. (ANI)


Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:23 IST

Afghanistan: 3 policemen wounded in fight at police headquaters

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 03 (Sputnik/ANI): At least three policemen have been injured in a fight that took place in the police headquarters of the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, Sputnik reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:19 IST

HRW urges Nepal Government to release 2015 Terai Violence Report

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 03 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Nepal government to release the report of the Lal Commission, which investigated deadly violence of the 2015 Terai Movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:36 IST

Taliban delegation meets Pak FM, discusses Afghan peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 03 (ANI): A high-level Taliban delegation on Thursday morning met Pakistan Foreign Ministry Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the Afghan peace process and other issues of mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:21 IST

NSA visits UAE, meets Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 03 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and offered condolences over the demise of his uncle, Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:57 IST

China exhibits Cold War mentality with huge military parade

Hong Kong, Oct 3 (ANI): China regularly likes to point the finger at the US for harbouring a "Cold War mentality", but nothing speaks of militaristic ambitions and martial glory as a large military parade. And no military spectacle comes close to the size of the event held in Tiananmen Square on Octob

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:49 IST

Bernie Sanders undergoes heart procedure, cancels campaign events

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has cancelled events "until further notice" after undergoing a heart surgery.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:23 IST

Madagascar to issue postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 3 (ANI): Madagascar is set to issue a postal stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of India's founding father.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:28 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India on 4-day visit

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday arrived in the national capital on a four-day visit to India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Satyagraha, a debt we owe to India: Nancy Pelosi

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi was the spiritual leader of America's non-violence movement - that is how the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, described the leader of India's independence struggle, who influenced American social activist Martin Luther King

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:42 IST

India blocks event of PoK 'president' in French Parliament

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): India has blocked Masood Khan, the president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from attending an event in the Lower House of the French Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:39 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK inaugurates exhibition dedicated...

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here dedicated to the country's founding father Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 07:04 IST

WW II-era plane crashes in Connecticut; 7 dead

Washington DC [US], Oct 3 (ANI): At least seven people were killed after a world War II-era vintage bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday, authorities said.

Read More
iocl