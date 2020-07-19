Afrin [Syria], July 19 (ANI): At least 13 people, including children, were injured in a terror attack in Syria's Afrin on Sunday.
The bomb was placed in a Syrian National Army vehicle that exploded in the Afrin district centre, Anadolu Agency reported citing a security source.
Afrin was cleared of terrorists by Turkey following its anti-terror offensive, Operation Olive Branch, in 2018. (ANI)
13 people injured in Syria terror attack
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 22:15 IST
