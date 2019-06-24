14 IS terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Kirkuk [Iraq], Jun 24 (ANI): As many as 14 Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service and US-led coalition in country's northern province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said on Monday.

The operation was carried out to hunt down IS remnants in the southern part of the provincial capital city of Kirkuk, around 250 kilometres north of Baghdad, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement, according to Xinhua news agency.

Although the Iraqi government had declared victory over Islamic State in December 2017, the IS terrorists are still active in rural areas of central and northern parts of the country and carry out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces. (ANI)

