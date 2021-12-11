190 Houthis killed in military operations by Saudi-led coalition

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday that 190 Houthis had been killed in military operations in the last 24 hours.



The coalition conducted 36 operations against Houthi targets in Marib in Yemen within the last 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency tweeted. The operations also destroyed 20 military vehicles and drone control units.

The coalition regularly attacks Houthi military targets to deter the militia from launching drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabian cities, mainly in border areas.

In March, the coalition ended its sixth year of fighting the Houthis in Yemen to assist Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (ANI/Xinhua)

