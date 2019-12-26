2 Indian students die in car crash on Christmas eve in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], Dec 26 (ANI): A vacation reunion of two former Indian students in Dubai ended in a tragedy after both of them were killed in a car crash in the early hours of Christmas day.

Family sources told Gulf News that Sharat Kumar and Rohit Krishnakumar met with the tragic end while Kumar was dropping Krishnakumar home after they met last night.

Hailing from Kerala, both of them are former students of DPS Dubai, a relative and a family friend were quoted as saying.

Kumar went to the US for higher education while Krishnakumar went to the UK. They were on vacation and met in Dubai last night.

The family did not divulge any further details of the car crash. Both of them died on the spot, according to their families. (ANI)

