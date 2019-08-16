2 Palestinians attack Israeli police with knife, 1 shot dead

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 16 (ANI): A minor in Palestinian was shot dead and another suffered injuries after they attack an Israeli policeman with a knife in Old City here.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed that one man was killed and other's condition is unknown, reported Al Jazeera.

Video footage of the incident which was broadcasted by the Israeli television which showed the young men approaching a police officer close to a gated entrance of Al Aqsa Mosque. They drew knives and stabbed the police officer, following which the security personnel fired multiple shots in retaliation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, is the third holiest site in Islam. The mosque was built on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram esh-Sharif in Islam.

West Bank is a disputed territory, with Israel and Palestinians equally claiming it. Over 400,000 Jews live in West Bank settlements. Another 200,000-plus live in East Jerusalem neighbourhoods annexed by Israel after the 1967 war. (ANI)

