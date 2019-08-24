20 NRI businessmen keen to participate in J-K investment meet: India

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): India on Saturday said that 20 of the most prominent NRI businessmen have expressed their strong support for participating in the Jammu and Kashmir investors' summit scheduled to be held in October.

"20 of the most prominent NRI businessmen...expressed their strong support for participating in the Jammu and Kashmir invest event which is being planned, through investment and human resource development," Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry T S Tirumurti told reporters here.

The three-day global investors' summit will be held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir. The event is scheduled to begin on October 12 in the presence of "dignitaries at the highest level" in Srinagar and conclude on October 14 in Jammu, the state's Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry) NK Chaudhary had said.

Agriculture and horticulture, food processing, film industry, harvesting technology, tourism, IT, handloom and handicraft, healthcare and pharmaceuticals are among the core sectors on which the summit will be focused.

A large number of Union Ministers, representatives of state governments, central government secretaries will also be participating in the summit, the officer said.

Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), which was set up earlier this year, will be the nodal agency for the event and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been roped in as the national partner of the government. (ANI)

