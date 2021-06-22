20 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli citizens, security forces in Jerusalem

Jerusalem [Palestine], June 22 (ANI): Some 20 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli citizens and security forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem on Monday, informed the Palestinian Red Crescent, over a month after both sides agreed to a ceasefire.

A video reportedly from the scene showed Palestinian and Jewish residents of the neighborhood throwing chairs at each other over police barriers that were placed between them. Israeli security forces fired stun grenades to disperse the Palestinians, while the latter fired fireworks towards security forces, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The Palestinian residents of the neighbourhood called on supporters to come to Sheikh Jarrah to join the confrontations. At least two Palestinians were arrested during the clashes, as per Palestinian reports.

On Friday, a fresh clash between Palestinians and Israeli Police erupted on Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Friday afternoon, amid fears of renewed fighting with the Hamas in the Gaza Strip over the situation in the Holy City.



The Palestinian Red Crescent said nine people were hurt, with three hospitalised, as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades, emptying the compound of thousands of worshippers, reported Al Jazeera.

The clashes occurred after the Israel Defense Forces conducted airstrikes on Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip last week in response to ongoing arson attacks from the enclave.

The IDF has confirmed strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza Strip on Thursday in retaliation to arson balloons attack launched from the region.

The ceasefire deal, between Israel and Palestine that was reached on May 21, was violated on June 16.

Israel and Hamas concluded 11 days of fighting during which hundreds of rockets were launched from both Israel and Palestine sides. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 253 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 66 children, while 13 Israelis, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, were killed. (ANI)

