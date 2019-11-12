Representative Image
Representative Image

3 bomb blasts kill 7 in northeast Syrian town near Turkey border

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:02 IST

Damascus [Syria], Nov 12 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries when three car bombs exploded nearly simultaneously in the largely Kurdish city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria near the Turkish police.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's blasts, in which two car bombs exploded in a commercial district of the city, and a third detonated near a hotel, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.
The attacks came the same day an Armenian Catholic priest and his father were killed by unknown gunmen as they travelled to the eastern province of Deir Az Zor from Qamishli, where they were meant to inspect the restoration of a church, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killing, saying its fighter shot dead two priests. The Islamic State-linked Aamaq news agency posted a copy of the priest's identity card with his photo and name on it.
Islamic State had persecuted Christians and displaced tens of thousands of them when it ruled large parts of Iraq and Syria.
Christians made up about 10 per cent of Syria's pre-war population of 23 million.
Qamishli is located in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in Syria's northeast. The area recently rekindled as a hotspot after US President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew American troops last month.
The withdrawal cleared the way for an offensive by the Turkish military attempting to establish a "safe zone" along the border and dispel members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers "terrorists".
The YPG led the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an important US ally in defeating ISIL in Syria.
Kurdish forces said Turkey's cross-border attack, which began on October 9, allowed some ISIL fighters to break out of Kurdish jails.
While the SDF declared in March that ISIL had been defeated in a final stand in the village of Baghouz, members have continued to claim deadly attacks in northeast and eastern Syria.
In July, ISIL said it was responsible for a massive truck bomb that killed at least 44 people in Qamishli.
An October 23 ceasefire deal between Turkey and Russia halted Ankara's campaign into Syria in exchange for Kurdish forces' withdrawal from areas along the Turkish border.
On Sunday, eight people were killed in a bomb blast to the southeast of the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, which Turkey captured in its military offensive last month. While no group claimed responsibility, Ankara blamed the attack on Kurdish fighters. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:28 IST

Boeing expects 737 MAX to resume commercial service in Jan 2020

Chicago [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Boeing expects to resume the deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jets in December following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and it could be able to start commercial service of the jets in January, next year, the company said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:21 IST

Pak Cabinet to decide on removing Nawaz Sharif from ECL today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): The Pakistan cabinet will decide on removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) based on the recommendations from a sub-committee which is slated to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:48 IST

Evo Morales boards plane for Mexico, says will return to Bolivia...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has boarded a plane for Mexico where he has been granted political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:12 IST

Bangladesh: 15 killed in head-on train collision in Brahmanbaria district

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 12 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger trains collided head-on in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:43 IST

Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Former United States President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening ahead of a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the Carter Centre said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:21 IST

US condemns violence in Hong Kong, calls for police, protestors...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): The United States on Monday condemned the violence witnessed during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and called for both police and protestors alike to exercise restraint.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Evo Morales accepts political asylum granted by Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 12 (ANI): Evo Morales, who had announced his resignation as Bolivian president a day earlier, on Monday (local time) accepted the political asylum offered by the Mexican government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:29 IST

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 12 (ANI): China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. and Malaysian automotive manufacturer Terus Maju Services (TMS) have signed an agreement to develop new 'energy buses' for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:01 IST

Judge says Trump can't sue New York AG in court to stop release...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): A federal judge on Monday (local time) dismissed New York's attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:42 IST

James Le Mesurier, British founder of White Helmets, found dead...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 12 (ANI): James Le Mesurier, a former British army officer, who had founded the organisation that trained the Syrian rescue group known as the White Helmets, was found dead in Istanbul on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:24 IST

Russian scholar found disposing chopped body parts of young...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 12 (ANI): A prominent Russian historian appeared in court in St. Petersburg on Monday (local time) in a grisly murder case that has grabbed headlines across the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 01:59 IST

Unable to tackle locust swarms, Sindh minister suggests...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): Karachiites are witnessing swarms of locusts descending upon their city from Balochistan's coastal areas. Taking a jibe over the situation, Sindh minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu has asked the people to take advantage of the situation calmly by preparing deliciou

Read More
iocl