3 bombs explode near Kurdish military prosecutor's office in Syria's Raqqa

Raqqa [Syria], July 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Three bombs have exploded at the headquarters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) military prosecutor's office in the northern province of Raqqa, the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, the explosive devices detonated one after another in Raqqa's Al-Fardus neighbourhood, where the SDF military prosecutor's office is located.

The newspaper did not provide any information on casualties.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. (Sputnik/ANI)

